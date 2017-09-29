Focusing on migrants, growth says Gentiloni (6)

Rome, September 29 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said in Tallinn Friday that "we are concerned that the EU ambition is above all in the management of security, in migratory issues and investments in Africa." He also stressed the importance of a "greater integration on the economic level with a relaunch of expansive growth policies." These issues will be discussed over the coming months, he said, and the debate may not at times be "easy". He said "we're not interested in models but in relaunching expansive policies". Gentiloni said on his arrival at the Digital Summit in Tallinn that "I hope that the government which will be set up in Germany will contribute to the drive necessary for growth and employment policies." He said the level of collaboration with Chancellor Angela Merkel "has always been positive". Gentiloni said ahead of the Tallinn summit that the EU's response to current issues "must be ambitious". He said "today is the time for the various European policies to give themselves a switch-up in ambition". "I'm convinced we can arrive at steps forward," he said. Individual EU countries "not only can but must work in coordination with each other in enhanced cooperation" on a Web tax in the absence of an agreement among all the EU members, Gentiloni said. This is the "sense of the document" that Italy, France, Germany and Spain "agreed in Paris at the end of August", he said. Gentiloni said on Catalonia Friday that "it is clear that we as countries of the EU respect the laws of every country in our home and in other people's homes without interfering in their internal dynamics but referring to current laws". Catalonia is seeking EU mediation on its banned independence referendum. Italy's role is to unite and "keep together" the proposed EU reforms of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and French President Emmanuel Macron, Gentiloni said. "We must foster the convergence" of the proposals "animated by (the pair's) European ambitions", he said.