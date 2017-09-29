Raggi falsehood charge to be reviewed by GIP by end of year

Rome
29/09/2017
Rome, September 29 - An indictment request for falsehood against Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi will be examined by a preliminary investigations judge (GIP) before the end of the year, sources said Friday. The false declaration charge relates to the appointment of Renato Marra, the brother of former personnel chief Raffaele, as head of the city tourism department. On Thursday prosecutors upheld the falsehood charge but dropped a more serious one, of abuse of office. The abuse-of-office accusation regarded the appointment of Salvatore Romeo as her political secretary. Raffaele Marra was arrested last year in a corruption case in relation to Raggi's executive.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online