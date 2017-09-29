Rome

Raggi falsehood charge to be reviewed by GIP by end of year

Rome mayor may be sent to trial

Rome, September 29 - An indictment request for falsehood against Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi will be examined by a preliminary investigations judge (GIP) before the end of the year, sources said Friday. The false declaration charge relates to the appointment of Renato Marra, the brother of former personnel chief Raffaele, as head of the city tourism department. On Thursday prosecutors upheld the falsehood charge but dropped a more serious one, of abuse of office. The abuse-of-office accusation regarded the appointment of Salvatore Romeo as her political secretary. Raffaele Marra was arrested last year in a corruption case in relation to Raggi's executive.

