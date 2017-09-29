Turin

Soccer: 'Ndrangheta controls Juve fan groups (2)

'Intimidating' action on ticketing, touting

Turin, September 29 - The Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia controls Juventus fan groups and wages an "intimidating" role in ticketing and ticket-touting, according to the sentence of a recent trial into 'Ndrangheta infiltration of the political and business worlds of upper Piedmont. On Monday an Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) court banned Juve President Andrea Agnelli for one year for improper contacts with ultra fans including a member of the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia over ticketing, while acknowledging he was unaware of the man's criminal background.

