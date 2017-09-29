Kids ingest drain cleaner, 1 serious (2)

Palermo, September 29 - Two boys aged two and four ingested a toxic and corrosive powder product used for unblocking drains in Palermo's Zen quarter Friday. One boy is in intensive care at the children's hospital and the other is under observation at the paediatric ER of the Vincenzo Cervello Hospital. It was not clear how the brothers had got hold of the substance. Police are trying to establish whether they ingested the powder in their home or in the street.