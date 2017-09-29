Turin

Protesters clash with police at Turin G7

Take over university, two students arrested

Protesters clash with police at Turin G7

Turin, September 29 - Anti-G7 protesters overturned waste bins and threw eggs at the offices of the Agnelli Foundation and trade union CISL during a march Friday against the G7 employment summit at Venaria outside Turin. The demonstrators also symbolically closed a Carrefour supermarket with duct tape as a protest against "the exploitation of workers by multinationals". Students also marched in one of the many other demos, shouting the slogan "we are giants, you are the seven dwarves". Police clashed with protesters near the hotel housing the G7 employment summit delegations Friday, and two student demonstrators were arrested after a baton charge. Students protesting the employment G7 occupied the Palazzo Nuovo University, saying it would be their base for the remainder of the protests.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Dia e Finanza sequestrano una nota clinica privata del messinese

Dia e Finanza sequestrano la clinica Cappellani

Clinica sequestrata, il video della Gdf

Clinica sequestrata,
il video della Gdf

Messina, rapina con fuga e colpi di pistola

Tentata rapina con fuga e colpi di pistola

Neonato morto, eseguita l’autopsia sul corpicino

Neonato morto, eseguita l’autopsia sul corpicino

di Nuccio Anselmo

Sequestro Cappellani, ecco i dettagli

Sequestro immobile Cappellani, ecco i dettagli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33