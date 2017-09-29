Palermo

Kids ingest drain cleaner, 1 serious

Brothers, 2 and 4, taken to hospital in Palermo

Palermo, September 29 - Two boys aged two and four ingested a toxic and corrosive product for unblocking drains in Palermo's Zen quarter Friday. One boy is in intensive care at the children's hospital and the other is under observation at the paediatric ER of the Vincenzo Cervello Hospital. It was not clear how the brothers had got hold of the substance.

