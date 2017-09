'Lift maniac' says treat me after attacking girl (2)

Milan, September 29 - 'Lift maniac' Edgar Bianchi, who left jail in 2015 after serving 8 years for some 20 sex crimes and who recently abused a 13-year-old girl in Milan asked for treatment Friday. "I thought I'd been cured, having a normal life and a girlfriend, I wanted to get married, but I came a cropper again, I relapsed, and I want to be treated," he said after turning himself in. Bianchi attacked the girl earlier this week.