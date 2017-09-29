Rome

Want to reform EU, not leave it, Di Maio tells BBC (2)

I'm not inexperienced, M5S premier candidate says

Want to reform EU, not leave it, Di Maio tells BBC (2)

Rome, September 29 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) wants to reform the EU, not to leave it, M5S premier candidate and leader Luigi Di Maio told the BBC Friday. Di Maio, 31, denied that he was inexperienced for the premier's job, saying that young people can change Italy. Di Maio also denied that the M5S was populist, saying its model was Northern Europe "where they spend on healthcare and the environment". The Lower House Deputy Speaker also denied the movement was split over his leadership, saying it was ready to accept advice from founder Beppe Grillo but now was going forward "under its own steam". The M5S is currently topping polls as Italy's biggest party, ahead of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Dia e Finanza sequestrano una nota clinica privata del messinese

Dia e Finanza sequestrano la clinica Cappellani

Clinica sequestrata, il video della Gdf

Clinica sequestrata,
il video della Gdf

Messina, rapina con fuga e colpi di pistola

Tentata rapina con fuga e colpi di pistola

Neonato morto, eseguita l’autopsia sul corpicino

Neonato morto, eseguita l’autopsia sul corpicino

di Nuccio Anselmo

Sequestro Cappellani, ecco i dettagli

Sequestro immobile Cappellani, ecco i dettagli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33