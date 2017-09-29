Want to reform EU, not leave it, Di Maio tells BBC (2)

Rome, September 29 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) wants to reform the EU, not to leave it, M5S premier candidate and leader Luigi Di Maio told the BBC Friday. Di Maio, 31, denied that he was inexperienced for the premier's job, saying that young people can change Italy. Di Maio also denied that the M5S was populist, saying its model was Northern Europe "where they spend on healthcare and the environment". The Lower House Deputy Speaker also denied the movement was split over his leadership, saying it was ready to accept advice from founder Beppe Grillo but now was going forward "under its own steam". The M5S is currently topping polls as Italy's biggest party, ahead of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party.