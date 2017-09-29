'Freedom bus' ban in Naples sparks controversy

Naples
29/09/2017
(ANSA) -Naples, September 29 - The city of Naples has revoked an authorization for a demonstration originally scheduled Friday of the so-called 'freedom bus' - a national campaign promoted by Catholic organizations against what Pope Francis has described as the "ideological colonization" of gender theory in schools. The decision to revoke an authorization for the bus to park in the city center as part of the nationwide campaign sparked protests from the promoters, the two associations Family Day CitizenGO and Generation Family. The local Campania LGBT Rainbow committee has slammed the 'anti-gender' campaign as "informational terrorism".
