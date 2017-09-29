OREF KOs Rome council balance sheet (4)

Rome, September 29 - The Organism of Economic and Financial Review (OREF) on Friday rejected Rome city council's consolidated balance sheet. OREF said the balance sheet did not faithfully represent the financial state of the city council. The administration, led by anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) Mayor Virgina Raggi, had been aiming to get the balance sheet, including losses for transport company ATAC and the balance sheet of troubled waste company AMA, approved by tomorrow. Rome budget councillor Gianni Lemmetti said OREF's verdict "is not binding so we are going to take the balance sheet into the council chamber". Raggi has come under fire for allegedly not spending enough on transport and rubbish woes, but says her hands are tied because of debts incurred by previous administrations.