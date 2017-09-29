Rome

321 amendments filed on election law

Rosatellum 2.0 to be examined from Tuesday

321 amendments filed on election law

Rome, September 29 - Some 321 amendments have been filed on a bill to set up a new election law, known as the Rosatellum 2.0, at the House Constitutional affairs committee, sources said Friday. The amendments will start being discussed Tuesday, they said. Of the amendments, 31 are from the Democratic Party, 16 from Forza Italia, 6 from Popular Area, one form the Northern League. 39 from the 5-Star Movement, 26 from Brothers of Italy, 28 from MDP, 12 from DES-SC, 21 from ALA-SC, 21 from SI, and 120 from the various components of the mixed group. The bill aims to harmonise House and Senate electoral laws ahead of a general election expected next spring.

