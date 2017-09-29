OREF KOs Rome council balance sheet (2)

Rome, September 29 - The Organism of Economic and Financial Review (OREF) on Friday rejected Rome city council's consolidated balance sheet. The administration, led by anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) Mayor Virgina Raggi, had been aiming to get the balance sheet, including losses for transport company ATAC and the balance sheet of troubled waste company AMA, approved by tomorrow. Raggi has come under fire for allegedly not spending enough on transport and rubbish woes, but says her hands are tied because of debts incurred by previous administrations.