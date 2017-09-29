Eggs, waste bins thrown at G7 Turin summit (3)

Turin, September 29 - Anti-G7 protesters overturned waste bins and threw eggs at the offices of the Agnelli Foundation and trade union CISL during a march Friday against the G7 employment summit at Venaria outside Turin. The demonstrators also symbolically closed a Carrefour supermarket with duct tape as a protest against "the exploitation of workers by multinationals". Students also marched in one of the many other demos, shouting the slogan "we are giants, you are the seven dwarves". Police clashed with protesters near the hotel housing the G7 employment summit delegations Friday, and one student demonstrator was arrested after a baton charge. Students protesting the employment G7 occupied the Palazzo Nuovo University, saying it would be their base for the remainder of the protests.