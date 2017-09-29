Vicenza court clerk nabbed for graft

Vicenza
29/09/2017
Vicenza, September 29 - A court clerk at Vicenza was arrested Friday on suspicion of taking bribes from a businessman from the nearby town of Marano. Stefano Titomanlio, 54, from Bassano del Grappa, and Marano-born entrepreneur Antonio Nicastro were allegedly caught red-handed exchanging a bribe of around 500 euros, police said. The clerk, very well-known locally because of a past as a Serie A ref and a second job as local sports commentator, had been under investigation for some time for allegedly exchanging favours for cash.
