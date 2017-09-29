Rome

5 bn to families already, will do more - Padoan (3)

In 2018 budget

5 bn to families already, will do more - Padoan (3)

Rome, September 29 - Some five billion euros have already been earmarked this year and next for families and social inclusion, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Friday, but "more must be done in terms of resources and allocations" in the 2018 budget. The next budget will "promote inclusive growth", Padoan said. The government has set helping poor families and other poor individuals as one of its priorities.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Dia e Finanza sequestrano una nota clinica privata del messinese

Dia e Finanza sequestrano la clinica Cappellani

Clinica sequestrata, il video della Gdf

Clinica sequestrata,
il video della Gdf

Messina, rapina con fuga e colpi di pistola

Tentata rapina con fuga e colpi di pistola

Neonato morto, eseguita l’autopsia sul corpicino

Neonato morto, eseguita l’autopsia sul corpicino

di Nuccio Anselmo

Sequestro Cappellani, ecco i dettagli

Sequestro immobile Cappellani, ecco i dettagli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33