5 bn to families already, will do more - Padoan (3)

Rome
29/09/2017
Rome, September 29 - Some five billion euros have already been earmarked this year and next for families and social inclusion, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Friday, but "more must be done in terms of resources and allocations" in the 2018 budget. The next budget will "promote inclusive growth", Padoan said. The government has set helping poor families and other poor individuals as one of its priorities.
