Rome

M5S stretches lead as top party - poll

Up 0.3% to 26.8%, PD stuck on 25.1%

Rome, September 29 - The anti-establishment 5-Satr Movement (M5S) stretched its lead over the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) in the latest poll by Index research. The M5S stood at 26.8% in the weekly poll, 0.3% up on last week, while the PD was stuck on 25.1%. Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia scored 14%, 0.8% behind ally the Northern League on 14.8%. If all the centre-right parties were to unite in a coalition they would score 34.4%, making them the top coalition, Index said. photo: M5S premier candidate Luigi Di Maio

