'Huge' assets seizure at Messina medical facility (2)

Messina, September 29 - Italian police on Friday carried out a "huge" assets seizure from a medical facility housing a noted clinic in the Sicilian city of Messina. Owners of the Cappellani care home are accused of money laundering and tax evasion on huge sums brought back into Italy from abroad, sources said. The alleged perpetrators used front companies to bring money in and out of the country, police said. The care home has a capital value of around 10 million euros, they said.