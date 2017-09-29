Taiwan president invites pope to visit - media (2)

Beijing, September 29 - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday voiced support for the Vatican's humanitarian efforts around the world and invited Pope Francis to visit the island. Meeting Cardinal Peter Turkson, state agency CNA said, Tsai said the Vatican's decision to hold its 24th World Congress of the Apostolate of the Sea in the southern city of Kaohsiung on October 1-7 meant a lot for Taiwan. The Vatican is the only European country to have diplomatic ties with Taiwan. The island is isolated because Beijing regards it as a province waiting to come back into the fold. Under its One-China Policy China refuses diplomatic relations with any country that recognizes Taiwan.