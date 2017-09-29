Inflation drops to 1.1% in September - ISTAT (2)

Rome
29/09/2017
Rome, September 29 - Italian inflation fell to 1.1% in September from 1.2% in August, ISTAT said in its preliminary estimates Friday. The retail price index fell a monthly 0.3%, its sharpest drop in almost two years - since November 2015 when it was 0.4%. The statistics agency said the drop was largely due to a fall in transport costs. The prices of the most frequently bought goods in Italy's inflation trolley rose an annual 1.2% in September compared to 0.6% in August, largely due to the prices of fresh vegetables, ISTAT said in its preliminary estimates Friday.
