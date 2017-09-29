Desire for unity in Tallinn, open to new ideas (2)

Tallinn, September 29 - EU sources said ahead of the extraordinary EU summit on the digital economy opening today in Tallinn that there is a "strong and shared desire to maintain the unity" of the EU-27, as well an "opening to new ideas". Ahead of the summit, there was a working dinner only missing Spain's Mariano Rajoy. The aim is to implement "the United States of Europe", sources said, as described by French President Emmanuel Macron, so as to arrive at the EU summit on October 19-20 with concrete proposals. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who last night saw Macron, will meet Premier Paolo Gentiloni on the margins of the summit.