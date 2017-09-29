Tallinn

Desire for unity in Tallinn, open to new ideas (2)

Merkel, Gentiloni to meet on sidelines of digital summit

Desire for unity in Tallinn, open to new ideas (2)

Tallinn, September 29 - EU sources said ahead of the extraordinary EU summit on the digital economy opening today in Tallinn that there is a "strong and shared desire to maintain the unity" of the EU-27, as well an "opening to new ideas". Ahead of the summit, there was a working dinner only missing Spain's Mariano Rajoy. The aim is to implement "the United States of Europe", sources said, as described by French President Emmanuel Macron, so as to arrive at the EU summit on October 19-20 with concrete proposals. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who last night saw Macron, will meet Premier Paolo Gentiloni on the margins of the summit.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Dia e Finanza sequestrano una nota clinica privata del messinese

Dia e Finanza sequestrano la clinica Cappellani

Clinica sequestrata, il video della Gdf

Clinica sequestrata,
il video della Gdf

Messina, rapina con fuga e colpi di pistola

Tentata rapina con fuga e colpi di pistola

Neonato morto, eseguita l’autopsia sul corpicino

Neonato morto, eseguita l’autopsia sul corpicino

di Nuccio Anselmo

Sequestro Cappellani, ecco i dettagli

Sequestro immobile Cappellani, ecco i dettagli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33