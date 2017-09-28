Soccer: Bayern sack Ancelotti after poor run (4)

Rome, September 28 - Bayern Munich on Thursday sacked Carlo Ancelotti after a poor league run culminated in a 3-0 Champions League loss to PSG Wednesday night. "From the start (of the league championship) performances have not been up to the standard we had expected," the Bavarian club said in a statement. "I'm sorry for Carlo, who will remain a friend, but we had to act for the good of Bayern," said CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Rummenigge said Thursday night he was very unhappy with what he saw during the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. After watching his club fall behind early and never recover against Neymar and Co. in the group stage, Rummenigge labelled the match "a very bitter loss" that was uncharacteristic for Bayern. Bild said Thursday that Ancelotti had been shown the door and his deputy Willy Sagnol would take over as caretaker manager. According to the German daily, Bayern are aiming to hire former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel as a long-term replacement. The Italian boss has been in charge of Bayern since the beginning of last season and won three trophies, including the Bundesliga. But European success eluded the man dubbed Charlemagne on his arrival, who had won a slew of trophies with AC Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid among other teams. Bayern are third in the Bundesliga having lost to Hoffenheim a few weeks ago. They are second to PSG in their Champions League group, on three points after an easy home win over Anderlecht earlier this month, by three goals to nil.