Genish named TIM CEO (4)

Rome, September 28 - Israeli executive Amos Genish was named TIM CEO at a board meeting Thursday, sources said. Genish, 57, moves up from operational director, a post he earned in July after Flavio Cattaneo quit as CEO. His previous posts include president and CEO of Telefonica Brasil, the largest and most profitable telecoms operator in Brazil. TIM President Arnaud de Puyfontaine said "we have taken a very good decision, we have a great boss with great experience in telecoms". Genish was appointed by a unanimous vote, sources said. De Puyfontaine will be responsible for setting guidelines and supervising the other executives, sources said.