Carabiniere arrested for abusing girl 'under 10' (3)

Grosseto, September 28 - A 50-year-old Carabiniere was arrested for aggravated sexual assault against a girl under the age of 10 Thursday, sources said. The policeman was arrested after breaking a restraining order forbidding him from living near the girl. The man had been able to approach the girl "for family reasons", prosecutors in the costal Tuscan city of Grosseto said. The officer, who has been placed in isolation, has denied the charges, sources said.