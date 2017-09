Soccer: Bayern sack Ancelotti after poor run +RPT+

(fixes Rummenigge job title) Rome, September 28 - Bayern Munich on Thursday sacked Carlo Ancelotti after a poor league run culminated in a 3-0 Champions League loss to PSG Wednesday night. "From the start (of the league championship) performances have not been up to the standard we had expected," the Bavarian club said in a statement. "I'm sorry for Carlo, who remains a friend, but we had to act for the good of Bayern," said CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Bild said Ancelotti had been shown the door and his deputy Willy Sagnol would take over as caretaker manager. According to the German daily, Bayern are aiming to hire former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel as a long-term replacement.