Families deserve same attention as common-law marriages -CEI

Rome, September 28 - Traditional families should be given greater attention, at least as much as common-law marriages, Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) Secretary-General and Bishop Nunzio Galantino said Thursday at a national conference on families. "I ask and will continue to ask that at least the same amount of attention, the same obstinacy be shown towards families composed of a father, mother and children as that given to other types of living together," he said. "In terms of percentage, even with all the difficulties of this world," he added, "in the end, today the family is what supports Italy - in its various components and realities."