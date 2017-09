Trial for 16 former PD Lazio councillors (2)

Rome, September 28 - A Rome judge on Thursday sent 16 former Lazio councillors for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) to trial over alleged misuse of funds for groups in the regional assembly. The suspects are accused of a range of crimes from misappropriation, abuse of office and corruption to fraud. Esterino Montino, the current mayor of the coastal town of Fiumicino, near Rome, is among the defendants.