FN head among 4 nabbed for clashes on migrant housing (4)

Rome, September 28 - Giuliano Castellino, a senior figure in the far-right extraparliamentary New Force (FN) group, was among four people arrested Thursday after clashing with police after FN tried to stop a council house at Corviale on Rome's outskirts being assigned to an Eritrean family. Three police were hurt in the clashes, which took place as the keys to council flat were being handed to the family. FN militants tried to stop the former occupants being evicted and barred the door to the new tenants. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said "no to neo-Fascist violence" after the episode. "Rome will never take any step back in the face of neo-Fascist violence: it is unacceptable and we are close to the attacked family and the injured officers," she said. FN leader Roberto Fiore said "New Force is taking up the complaints of Romans forced to see their quarters besieged and families evicted and out out onto the street. "Forza Nuova demands the immediate liberation of these Italian patriots, only guilty of reacting to a shameful action against the people", he said.