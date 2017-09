Raggi 'falsehood' trial requested over appointment (4)

(fixes typos, repetition). Rome, September 28 - Prosecutors have requested that Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi be indicted for alleged falsehood in relation to an appointment, but they also asked for an abuse-of-office accusation to be dropped. Raggi said she was happy to have the backing of her party but the opposition Democratic Party said "there is a risk for the democratic stability of the city, and Raggi will have to resign". The false declaration charge relates to the appointment of Renato Marra, the brother of former personnel chief Raffaele, as head of the city tourism department. The abuse-of-office accusation regarded the appointment of Salvatore Romeo as her political secretary. Raffaele Marra was arrested last year in a corruption case in relation to Raggi's executive. Raggi, who became Rome's first woman mayor in a landslide last year, is a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which prides itself on not being tainted by the graft scandals that have hit other parties. Raggi expressed satisfaction at the prosecutors' request to drop the abuse-of-office charge. "I am satisfied to learn that, after months of media mud-slinging at me and the 5-Star Movement, the Rome prosecutors office has decided to drop the abuse-of-office accusation," Raggi said via Facebook. M5S founder Beppe Grillo said he was also "very satisfied" that the most serious charge had been dropped and that Raggi had "proven her innocence", sources said. As well as a slew of appointments woes, Raggi has also been criticised for allegedly failing to clear rubbish, repair pot-holed streets and improve public transport.