Soccer: Ancelotti leaves Bayern after poor run (2)

Rome, September 28 - Carlo Ancelotti is leaving Bayern Munich after a poor league run, with a 3-0 Champions League loss to PSG Wednesday night proving the last straw, ESPN reported Thursday, saying replacements were already being contacted. Bild confirmed that Ancelotti had been shown the door and his deputy Willy Sagnol would take over as caretaker manager. According to the German daily, Bayern are aiming to hire former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel as a long-term replacement.