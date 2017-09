More security, fewer migrants, Alfano tells Serraj (2)

Rome, September 28 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Thursday met Libyan President Fayez al-Serraj in Tripoli and tweeted: "The bottom line after about a year of government in Libya: more security, fewer migrants. Now aim for growth". Italy has succeeded in drastically cutting migrant flows from Libya via a deal to keep migrants in the North African country, and is now moving to get UN agencies involved in improving the conditions in detention camps. Rome has also helped Tripoli up security against terror groups like ISIS. Helping the Libyan economy grow via deals with al-Serraj's government and a rival administration in Tobruk is now among Italy's priorities.