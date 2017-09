Gambling addiction helpline to open Oct 1 (2)

Rome, September 27 - A gambling addiction helpline will open October 1, the monopolies and customs agency and the Higher Health Institute's addiction and doping centre said Thursday. The number, 800558822, will cover the whole of Italy and will be active in an experimental mode up till the end of March next year, after which the results of its survey will be published. Gambling addicts will be able to phone in from Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 16:00. Gambling addiction levels have soared in Italy in recent years and the government recently unveiled a crackdown on video lotteries, slot machines and other gaming and gambling devices.