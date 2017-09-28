Turin

Culture, education ministries leave Turin Book Fair (2)

But future of event assured, say governor, mayor

Turin, September 28 - The Italian culture and education ministries have left the Turin Book Fair's backing foundation, Piedmont Governor Sergio Chiamparino and Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino said Thursday, adding ti was "a decision that had already been informally discussed for some time". The future of the event is not in doubt, however, because "the ministries will guarantee an economic contribution and planning and cultural support". The most recent edition of the event was a "major hit" even after the "defection" represented by an upstart rival event in Milan, Turin Book fair chief Massimo Bray said in May. Sales at this year's fair were 40% up and all the events were sold out. Despite the absence of Italy's biggest publisher, Mondadori, other major players like Feltrinelli, Sellerio, Donzelli, La Nave di Teseo, Giunti and Iperborea were present and racked up record sales.

