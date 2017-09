Danish student drowns after jumping into Arno

Florence, September 28 - A 19-year-old Danish student died after jumping into the Arno in Florence Wednesday night, police said after finding his body Thursday. The body of the student, who was on a school trip to Florence, was found on Lungarno Santa Rosa after he jumped off the Vespucci bridge, they said. Fellow students said they spent last night in a disco but the student did not drink any alcohol. He jumped into the river in front of a schoolmate for no apparent reason, the students said.