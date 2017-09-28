No one won or has to win on Fincantieri-STX - Bono (2)

Ancona

Deal will boost group to become global player says CEO

Ancona, September 28 - Fincantiere's takeover of France's STX shipyards is "not a match and no one won or has to win," the CEO of the Italian shipbuilding group, Giuseppe Bono, said Thursday. Speaking at the launch of cruise ship Viking Orion in this Marche port, Bono said "matches are played on football pitches, here no one won or has to win". He said the deal with France on STX would help the group grow "considerably". Bono said "we have been driven by the (financial) crisis, and now we are among the big players" on a global level. On Wednesday France agreed to Fincantieri taking a 51% stake in the Saint Nazaire shipyards, 1% of which will be on loan for the next 12 years. Bono said the military part of the deal was "even more important".

