No one won or has to win on Fincantieri-STX - Bono (2)

Ancona
28/09/2017
Ancona, September 28 - Fincantiere's takeover of France's STX shipyards is "not a match and no one won or has to win," the CEO of the Italian shipbuilding group, Giuseppe Bono, said Thursday. Speaking at the launch of cruise ship Viking Orion in this Marche port, Bono said "matches are played on football pitches, here no one won or has to win". He said the deal with France on STX would help the group grow "considerably". Bono said "we have been driven by the (financial) crisis, and now we are among the big players" on a global level. On Wednesday France agreed to Fincantieri taking a 51% stake in the Saint Nazaire shipyards, 1% of which will be on loan for the next 12 years. Bono said the military part of the deal was "even more important".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Le trame della ’ndrangheta montana svelate da due collaboratori di giustizia
di Arcangelo Badolati
Narcotraffico armi e appalti
La ’ndrangheta padrona del Nord
di Francesco Tiziano
’Ndrine della Presila, 26 richieste d’abbreviato
di Luigi Abbramo
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online