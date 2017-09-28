FN head among 4 nabbed for clashes on migrant housing (3)

Rome
28/09/2017
Rome, September 28 - Giuliano Castellino, leader of the far-right extraparliamentary New Force (FN) group, was among four people arrested Thursday after clashing with police after FN tried to stop a council house at Corviale on Rome's outskirts being assigned to an Eritrean family. Three police were hurt in the clashes, which took place as the keys to council flat were being handed to the family. FN militants tried to stop the former occupants being evicted and barred the door to the new tenants. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said "no to neo-Fascist violence" after the episode. "Rome will never take any step back in the face of neo-Fascist violence: it is unacceptable and we are close to the attacked family and the injured officers," she said.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Le trame della ’ndrangheta montana svelate da due collaboratori di giustizia
di Arcangelo Badolati
Narcotraffico armi e appalti
La ’ndrangheta padrona del Nord
di Francesco Tiziano
’Ndrine della Presila, 26 richieste d’abbreviato
di Luigi Abbramo
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online