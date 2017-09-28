Raggi 'falsehood' trial requested over appointment (3)

Rome, September 28 - Prosecutors have requested that Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi be indicted for alleged falsehood in relation to an appointment, but they also asked for an abuse-of-office accusation to be dropped. The false declaration charge relates to the appointment of Renato Marra, the brother of former personnel chief Raffaele, as head of the city tourism department. The abuse-of-office accusation regarded the appointment of Salvatore Romeo as her political secretary. Raffaele Marra was arrested last year in a corruption case in related to Raggi's executive. Raggi, who became Rome's first woman mayor in a landslide a year ago, is a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which prides itself in not being tainted by the graft scandals that have hit other parties. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi expressed satisfaction on Thursday after prosecutors requested that an abuse-of-office accusation against her be dropped. They also requested she be indicted for allegedly giving false declarations in relation to an appointment. "I am satisfied to learn that, after months of media mud-slinging at me and the 5-Star Movement, the Rome prosecutors office has decided to drop the abuse-of-office accusation," Raggi said via Facebook. M5S founder Beppe Grillo said he also "very satisfied" that the most serious charge had been dropped and that Raggi had "proven her innocence", sources said. As well as a slew of appointments woes, Raggi has also been criticised for allegedly failing to clear rubbish, repair pot-holed streets and improve public transport.