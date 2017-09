No life term for killing son because 'adopted' (2)

Udine, September 28 - The supreme Court of Cassation has struck down a life sentence handed to a father for killing his 19-year-old son because the child was adopted and not his natural offspring, the Messaggero Veneto has reported. The Italian criminal code recognises an aggravating factor in homicide that can trigger a life sentence if the victim is the killer's offspring. But the court ruled that this can only hold if they are blood relations, according to Roberto Mete, the lawyer of Andrei Talpis, 57. Talpis, who is originally from Moldova, killed his adopted son with a kitchen knife in November 2013 at Remanzacco, near Udine.