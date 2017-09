Acceleration on gay rights, not ius soli - CEI (2)

Rome, September 28 - The Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) Secretary-General, Msgr Nunzio Galantino, on Thursday accused parliament of "accelerating" on gay rights by approving civil unions but of "not wanting" to do the same for a 'ius soli' law on immigrant children citizenship. He said the CEI believed the 'law of the soil' would "reduce the number of people without a homeland". The ius soli bill, which would grant citizenship to the children of long-term immigrants born in Italy and having completed at least five years of Italian schooling, has been blocked in the Senate by the centrist Catholic Popular Area (AP) party.