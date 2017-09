CEI sets up working group on priest sex abuse (2)

Rome, September 28 - The Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) on Thursday set up a multidisciplinary working group to help dioceses combat clerical sex abuse and train priests against it, Secretary-General Msgr Nunzio Galantino announced at the end of a CEI meeting. The commission pointman will be Msgr Lorenzo Ghizzoni, archbishop of Ravenna-Cervia. Pope Francis recently said there would be no clemency for predator priests, stiffening the Catholic Church's campaign to wipe out sex abuse by priests.