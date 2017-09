Former Milan province president Penati acquitted (2)

Monza, September 28 - A Milan appals court acquitted former president of Milan province Filippo Penati and 10 others of charges of corruption and illegal political party funding in connection with the Sesto San Giovanni graft case on Thursday, upholding acquittals two years ago. Businessmen Piero Di Caterina and Giuseppe Pavini, architect Renato Sarno and Bruno Binasco of the Gavio group were also among those acquitted. The prosecutor had requested a sentence of four years for Penati in relation to the "river of money" allegedly needed to meet his electoral needs and those of other local centre-left politicians.