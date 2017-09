Boom in 'on call' jobs, +73.7%, after vouchers scrapped (2)

Rome, September 28 - There was a 73.7% rise in the number of so-called 'on-call' work gigs or intermittent labour contracts in the second quarter of 2017 following the scrapping of a voucher system to pay for occasional work, according to a joint statement by statistics agency ISTAT, social-security agency INPS and the labour ministry Thursday. There was an increase of 437.000 jobs in Italy in the second quarter of 2017 with respect to the same period in 2016, the statement said. It said 329,000 of those jobs were on temporary contracts, while 108,000 were permanent positions, including apprenticeships.