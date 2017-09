Court fines hospital in pacemaker-infection death case

Milan, September 28 - A judge in Monza ruled that Desio Hospital must pay 180,000 euros in damages to the daughter of a man who died 16 months after a pacemaker operation. Catheters were left in after the operation and an expert witness attributed the death "with certainty" to an infection contracted during the pacemaker replacement operation, as well as a delay in diagnosis, and said the "abandoning of catheters" registered "a high incidence in terms of relapses and mortality".