Raggi 'falsehood' trial requested over appointment

Rome, September 28 - Prosecutors have requested that Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi be indicted for alleged falsehood in relation to an appointment, but they also asked for an abuse-of-office accusation to be dropped. The falsehood charge relates to the appointment of Renato Marra, the brother of former personnel chief Raffaele, as head of the city tourism department. The abuse-of-office accusation regarded the appointment of Salvatore Romeo as her political secretary.