Soccer: Higuain dispels talk of form crisis (2)

Rome, September 28 - Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain dispelled talk of him being in a form crisis on Wednesday when he came off the bench to inspire Juventus to a 2-0 home win over Olympiakos in the Champions League. Higuain scored the Italian champions opener and had a hand in Mario Mandzukic goal that sealed victory. The Turin giants have three points in Group D after losing their opener to Barcelona, who lead with six points. "I've always remained calm. I've got a fair bit of experience behind me now and I've always scored goals wherever I've played," Higuain said. "I don't let any of the criticism or plaudits affect me. All that matters is you believe in yourself. You just have to keep cool, get your head down and carry on working. That's how you achieve results. "I want to thank all the people who have always got behind me: my family, friends, fans and team-mates. They all helped me to go out there utterly determined. "When I scored I felt a rush of joy - it was one of the best moments of my career". AS Roma are second in Group C after beating Qarabag 2-1 in Azerbaijan thanks to goals by Kostas Manolas and Edin Dzeko. They have four points from two games, two fewer than leaders Chelsea.