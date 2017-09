Finance police uncover benefit fraud, citing 335 fake hires

Rome, September 28 - Finance Police in the Calabrian town of Corigliano Calabro in southern Italy announced Thursday that a farming cooperative allegedly committed benefit fraud against social security and pensions agency INPS to the tune of 800,000 euros. Police said the cooperative created various fraudulent contracts, including the false hiring of 335 people who never actually worked for it, in order to collect benefits for unemployment, sick leave, and maternity leave. Police cited the cooperative's director and the 335 false labourers.