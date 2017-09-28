Italy moving slowly on sustainable development -report (2)

Rome
28/09/2017
Rome, September 28 - Italy is moving slowly towards achieving its sustainable development goals and is actually moving backwards in some key areas, according to a report released Thursday by ASVIS, an umbrella group of civil society associations. It said Italy had registered improvements in nine target areas, such as education, health and diet, but also a "significant deterioration" in four - poverty, water management, income inequality and protection of the ecosystem. The report said that Italy "is not on a sustainable development path" adding that "the recovery alone will not resolve the problems". It said Italy would not meet its UN agenda targets for 2020 and 2030 "at the current rate".
