Fincantieri stock see-saws after STX deal

Milan, September 28 - Fincantieri's stock see-sawed on Thursday after a deal was reached for it to take in 50% stake in Saint Nazaire shipyard STX plus an additional 1% loaned to it by the French state for 12 years. The share price rose 2.6% to 1.1 euros after the opening of trading but then fell back 4.5% to 1.05 euros. The price has risen 120% since the start of the year.