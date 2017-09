Seregno LN councillors to quit over 'Ndrangheta case (2)

Seregno, September 28 - The Northern League's eight councillors for the northern town of Seregno, near Monza, are set to quit following a probe into alleged infiltration of the local business and political world by the 'Ndrangheta mafia, sources said Thursday. Among them is Deputy Mayor Giacinto Mariani, who is under investigation and announced his resignation at a meeting in Albiate attended by party leader Matteo Salvini on Wednesday. Seregno Mayor Edoardo Mazza and town councillor Stefano Gatti, both members of Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, were among 24 people arrested in relation to the probe earlier this week.