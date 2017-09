Parolin calls for dialogue after pope heresy letter

Rome, September 28 - Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said on Thursday that "it's important to dialogue even within the Church", in response to a letter from a group of conservative Catholics accusing Pope Francis of heresy. "People who disagree express their dissent, but on these things we have to reason, to try to understand one another," he said, speaking on the sidelines of a conference on Iraqi Christians held by ACS, a Vatican-based international non-profit that aids persecuted Christians worldwide.