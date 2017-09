Italy top in EU for VAT evasion - report

Rome, September 28 - Italy is the European Union country with the highest rate of evasion on value added tax, according to a new European Commission report. It said the gap between VAT that should be collected and the revenue actually pocketed was 35 billion euros in 2015, the highest in the EU in absolute terms. It said that 152 billion euros was lost across the bloc due to VAT evasion in 2015. It added that the situation in Italy was improving - the gap in 2014 was 38 billion euros and in 2011 it was almost 41 billion.